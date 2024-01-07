It has been confirmed that 38 year old Terence Killeen from Tulrahan, Claremorris, was the driver of a car which burst into flames after colliding with another vehicle on the R311 road between Claremorris and Ballinrobe on Friday morning last.

Mr. Killeen was a Design Engineer with McHale Engineering, Ballinrobe.

He was on his way to work at the time of the impact.

Mr. Killeen is survived by his parents, Tom and Mary, his sister, Maria and her husband, David, niece Caragh, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Many tributes are being paid to the deceased on social media following his tragic passing.