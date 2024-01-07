More than 21,000 Irish citizens were granted Australian working holiday visas in the 12 months up to July last year which is the highest recorded figure in at least 16 years.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, 21,525 working holiday visas were granted to Irish citizens between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, which is more than double the year previous when 10,491 were allocated.

At the peak of the recession in 2008, there were 12,847 visas allocated.

Travel experts are now anticipating a further increase this year, with higher salaries and a better standard of living enticing many young people down under.