Sinn Fein's started the New Year with another surge in support.

It appears the party's pledge to bring house-prices down in Dublin has hit the mark.

The latest 'Ireland Thinks/ Sunday Independent poll' out today also shows a drop in support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Most of the public agree with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald’s statement the average house price in Dublin should fall to 300,000 euro.

But just over two in five people believe it will happen, while 39pc believe it can.

The new Ireland Thinks/Sunday Independent opinion poll shows a further 63pc of people would like to see property prices fall even if it meant their own home dropped in value.

Sinn Fein support is up two points to 30 per cent, but Fine Gael is down one to 20, and Fianna Fail has dropped two points to 17 per cent, alongside Independents who are up 3.

Social Democrats are unchanged at 5, Solidarity-People Before Profit, the Green Party, Labour and Aontu are all on 3.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin is still the most popular party leader on 44 per cent , down slightly, and Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has increased her rating to 40.