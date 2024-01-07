Protestors in Ballinrobe in County Mayo say they won't 'stand down' until they have Government assurance that a disused hotel in the town will not be used for asylum seekers.

Yesterday it was reported that plans for the building had been 'put on ice' and a lease being offered to the Department of Integration had been pulled, following the protests, which began on Friday night.

The Department issued a statement overnight saying it's 'continuing to engage with the provider in relation to the premises in Ballinrobe, and is not in a position to comment further.