The decision by the owner of JJ Gannon’s Hotel in Ballinrobe to cancel and withdrawn from the plan to house 50 male international protection applicants from Monday has been welcomed by members of the community.

A peaceful protest got underway yesterday where members of the public were present along with local representatives, calling for a halt to the plans that were revealed late this week.

Local Councillor Michael Burke announced the reversal of the decision by the property owner this morning on his social media.

Those who were involved in the protest are now looking for official reassurance from the owner of their decision, and they want to know where things will go from here.

They are also looking for confirmation of this decision, in writing, from Mayo County Council.

This afternoon, protest leader Michelle Marie Smith spoke to Tom Carney shortly after Cllr Burke made the announcement: