More than 600 emails have been received by RTÉ, calling on it to boycott this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The draft email being sent to the broadcaster urges it to "immediately withdraw support and participation in the contest if Israel is permitted to compete".

Irish Head of Delegation Michael Kealy has said RTÉ "doesn't take political stances", adding that the European Broadcasting Union, which organises the contest, will make any decision on Israel's involvement.

The EBU says the Israeli broadcaster meets all the competition's rules and can participate in Sweden in May.

