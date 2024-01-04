A man is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon following a road traffic collision in Ballinrobe.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious road traffic collision involving a van and a tractor that occurred at approximately 7:15am this morning on the N84 Castlebar Road in Ballinrobe, County Mayo.

The driver of the tractor is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N84 Castlebar Road between 7am and 7:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.