The proposed Sligo Greenway Project has moved to Phase 2 option selection, according to Sligo Independent Councillor Marie Casserly.

The purpose of Phase 1, she says, was to develop and investigate in further detail the feasibility of the project.

Public Consultations on the study area and constraints was undertaken in Q2 of 2023.

The purpose of Phase 2 is to examine options to determine a Preferred Option and when options are decided on, the public will have their say on the routes.

Councillor Marie Casserly has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: