A Ballina based Councillor has called for the board of Transport Infrastructure Ireland to resign.

Mark Duffy has criticized TII for its ‘continued incompetence’ in its handling of road projects across the county.

Mayo was one of the worst affected counties in the country last year for fatalities resulting from road traffic collisions.

This call also comes in the wake of a serious road traffic collision this morning on the N84 in Ballinrobe.

Councillor Duffy also highlighted the treacherous N5 road between Bohola and Swinford that has been highlighted many times, with a recent plea from Mayo Coroner Pat O’Connor.

The Independent Councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: