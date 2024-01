One person was arrested every hour for driving under the influence over the Christmas period.

That's according to figures released this morning by Gardaí to mark the end of the festive road safety enforcement campaign.

14 people were killed on the roads during the month long period, while over 15-thousand people were detected speeding in December.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries says the amount of people driving under the influence is beyond belief:

( pic Garda )