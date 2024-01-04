510 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this morning.



INMO figures show 366 are in emergency departments, while 144 are in wards.



University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 81 patients on trolleys.



That's followed by 70 at Cork University Hospital, and 40 at University Hospital Galway.

Elsewhere, there are 38 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 27 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital and eleven patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.