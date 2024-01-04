The National Lottery issues final appeal for Galway Lotto players to check their tickets ahead of 5th January deadline

Lotto players in Galway are being urged to check their old tickets from the Saturday 7th October draw as a Match 5 + Bonus prize worth €24,224 remains unclaimed.

The Galway player scooped the Match 5 + Bonus prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Desmond Salmon shop on Patrick Street in Portumna.

As ticketholders have 90 days from the draw date to claim their prize, the claim deadline for this €24,224 prize is close of business tomorrow, Friday 5th January 2024.

The winning numbers in the Saturday 7th October Lotto draw were: 23, 25, 28, 32, 33, 44 and the bonus was 29.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to all Lotto players who may have purchased their tickets in the Portumna area for the 7th October draw to check their old tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this €24,224 prize.

“With just a day to go until the claim deadline for this Match 5+Bonus prize, we are keeping our fingers crossed that the Galway winner will make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible. As the prize was won on Saturday 7th October and ticketholders have 90 days from the draw date to claim their prizes, the last day to claim this €24,224 prize is close of business on Friday 5th January.”

“We are reminding our players that this particular prize was won on a Quick Pick ticket which was purchased on the day of the draw at the Desmond Salmon store on Patrick Street in Portumna. Hopefully this sounds familiar and rings a bell with our winner who has a ticket worth €24,224. It could be a nice surprise to start the year with – an unexpected windfall waiting for a player in the West of Ireland! If you are the winner, you should sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize as soon as possible.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.