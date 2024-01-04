Two wards at Roscommon University Hospital have become the subject of outbreaks of Covid-19.

Roscommon University Hospital are asking the public not to visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell or have respiratory symptoms.

Here is the official statement released to Midwest Radio News this morning:

The hospital is currently dealing with a Covid outbreak on St Coman’s Ward and St Teresa’s Ward and visiting to both wards will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.

To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, please contact the ward manager in advance.

Marie Doorly, Interim Hospital Manager said:

“We appreciate that restricting visiting at this time of year is difficult for patients and their families. However, this is a necessary measure to ensure the hospital can continue to keep all our patients safe.

“Everyone coming to the hospital should follow public health guidance and use hand gel regularly during their visit, remember your cough etiquette and if needed, masks are available for use throughout the hospital.”

It is not too late to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and the HSE is urging people in high-risk groups to get vaccinated.

The best way to avoid getting the flu and Covid is to get vaccinated.