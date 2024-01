Gardaí detected a driver travelling at 61km over the speed limit in County Sligo.

The driver was going at a rate of 161km/h in a 100km zone.

Gardaí at the scene recorded details on their “mobility device” at the scene, which monitors and enforces speed limits to catch the driver.

However, the driver had not only recorded an offence in the form of their speed limit excession.

On further inspection it was discovered that the driver was disqualified from driving.

( pic Garda )