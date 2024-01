Leaving 36 sick patients lying on Hospital trolleys awaiting treatment at Mayo University hospital yesterday is a HSE disgrace.

That's the view of Castlebar based local election independent candidate Harry Barrett.

Mr. Barrett has taken issue with the high number of patients left on trolleys in recent days at Mayo University Hospital.

He says his heart goes out to the nursing staff who are under so much pressure and has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew: