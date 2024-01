All Emergency Services are attending the scene of a road traffic collision on the Castlebar road in Ballinrobe.

The collision has been described by Gardaí as serious.

It happened at 7:15am this morning on the N84 road near the Ballinrobe Racecourse.

An Garda Síochána are advising the public to avoid travelling on this route this morning as there will be long delays as a result.

There is no further information available at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.