Nominations are now open for the Mayo Association Dublin awards.

The Mayo Person of the Year award has been awarded to a host of well-known Mayo people over the years.

To qualify for the Mayo Person of the Year award the person must have been born in Mayo, or of Mayo parentage, or who has lived in Mayo for not less than seven years and who, in the opinion of a panel of three independent adjudicators, has made an exceptional contribution to Mayo or its people.

The Meitheal of the Year award will be presented to a voluntary group or organisation based in Mayo, whose majority of its membership were born in Mayo or of Mayo parentage and who, in the opinion of the adjudicators, have achieved the greatest distinction or done most for the county or its people.

The Nomination submissions should include any relevant information on the contribution of the nominee to Mayo directly and indirectly. A strong application generally includes an executive summary, various narratives/articles /photographs /awards reflecting the various contributions/achievements of the nominee and may include letters of support for the nomination. Quality above quantity is important in relation to the presentation of the nomination. Nomination Forms are available from Helena Kelly This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Paraic Joyce This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Committee and members of Mayo Association Dublin are not involved in the selection of the winners of these awards. Each year, the Committee of the Association selects an independent panel of 3 adjudicators to whom qualifying nominations are passed on to for consideration.

The 2023 Awards Luncheon will be hosted at The Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge Dublin 4, on Friday the 8th March 2024. Provisional bookings for places/tables at this event can be made through Helena Kell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Paraic Joyce This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Closing date for nominations is Friday the 9th February 2024