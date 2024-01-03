The father of Enoch Burke has been accused of assaulting a female Garda at the Four Courts last year.



Seán Burke of Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Mayo was before Dublin District Court earlier today.



Mr Burke is accused of assaulting Garda Victoria Fisher at the Four Courts in Dublin on March 7th, 2023.



The incident allegedly happened on the day his son Enoch was involved in a legal dispute at the Court of Appeal surrounding his dismissal from Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath.



Sean Burke faces a charge categorised as a minor crime and only dealt with at the District Court level but could result in a fine and a six-month term in prison.



Mr Burke - who represented himself in court indicated he would contest the case however a formal plea won't be heard until the next hearing.



A summary of the prosecution's evidence was handed over to Sean Burke in court today and the judge ordered him to return in three weeks.