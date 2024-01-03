Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today can expect delays.

There are 36 patients waiting on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital, the highest number in the region.

35 patients are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway and 33 at Sligo University Hospital.

13 patients are waiting for admission to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today 532 patients are waiting on trolleys with the highest figures being seen at Cork University Hospital were 79 patients are waiting.