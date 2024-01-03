Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey is calling on the Government to introduce tech grants to help older people to live more independently.

The Fine Gael MEP says that Government schemes to help older people live in their homes for longer are outdated and need a complete overhaul.

Funding as part of the Seniors Alert Scheme, he says, should be altered to include assistive technology.

With the advances being made in modern technology, there is place for the introduction of more modern and more accessible systems to make life easier for the elderly at home.

MEP Markey also said that this could help to reduce the amount of expenditure in the sector.

He has been outlining his thoughts to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: