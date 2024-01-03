The Association of Catholic Priests are calling for an end to the war in Gaza with a New Year plea to those involved in the conflict.

They say that the reality of the war in Gaza continuing right through Christmas must have been somewhere in the minds of most people, even at the height of the season’s celebrations.

Following on from this plea, representative for the organisation Fr. Tony Flannery admitted that making a statement is not going to make the war in the Middles East stop.

However, he continued by saying that the whole situation is challenging for everything they believe in as an association representing priests, and they feel that the plea is an important one to make.

Fr. Flannery has been speaking on the matter to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley, who started by asking him who they are making the call to:

