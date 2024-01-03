A Galway woman is among the four people that are bidding to become the new Irish Farmers’ Association National Treasurer.

Nominations closed yesterday, and Rose Mary McDonagh of Galway is among those who will go forward for the election.

The Caherlistrane native has just finished up her position as Chair of the Farm Business Committee of the IFA.

Patrick McCormick (Monaghan), Pat O’Keefe (North Cork) and Nigel Sweetnam (Cork Central) are all in the running as well.

The election to succeed Martin Stapleton as National Treasurer of the IFA will take place at the 69th Annual General Meeting in the Irish Farm Centre on Tuesday next, January 9.

(pic IFA)