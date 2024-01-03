A Mayo Fine Gael TD has announced that a further extension of the Achill Greenway has gone to tender.

Deputy Alan Dillon said the extension of the Greenway from Cashel to Bunacurry has now gone to tender and work will progress following the completion of the section through Achill Sound village, which is due to finish in early 2024.

Deputy Dillon said it is welcome news that the new 5km stretch of new Greenway from Cashel to Bunacurry will progress to design and construction once a contract has been awarded.

Tenders are also being sought for the supply and delivery of greenway furniture on this stretch of the Greenway.

This will include the provision of recycling bins, picnic tables, benches and signage bollards along the project.

Deputy Dillon has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: