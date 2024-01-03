The woman who died following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon on New Year’s Eve has been named locally.

Helen Horan (née Kelly) of Kevinsfort, Sligo and formerly Maple Close, Boyle, Co Roscommon died tragically after the car she was driving collided with another on the N4 at Doon, near Boyle, at around 5:00pm on Sunday evening.

Mrs Horan, who was aged in her late 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries that were understood to be serious.

Helen Horan is predeceased by her husband Kieran, daughters Siobhán and Moya,sisters May Arney (Boyle), Tessie Emmett (Ballyfarnon) and Lily Gilchrist (Longford).

She will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Nuala Mc Kenna (Boyle) brothers Pat Kelly (Boyle) Joe Kelly (U. K.) and sister-in-law Ann, granddaughters Hannah and her partner Karl, Samantha and husband Seán, also her great-grandson Max, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Friday (January 5) at 12 noon, followed by private cremation.

May she Rest in Peace.