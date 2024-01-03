The first of the leaders for the 2024 Operation Transformation series has been unveiled as a Castlebar woman.

36 year old Edel O’Malley will be among those taking part in the seventeenth season of the programme.

Edel works in HR for Ashford Castle in Cong, a role that she says she loves and has been working in for six years.

She lives with her fiancé, Marcin, and their 1 year old son Daniel.

Speaking to RTÉ ahead of the challenge, Edel said:

"I am most looking forward to bringing some positivity and motivation regarding health and fitness into my life, to prioritise my own well-being without feeling guilty and to become a healthier and more energetic mam for my son.

“I am thrilled to be chosen to be a leader and hope to inspire some people along the way on their own journeys."

This year’s programme moves to a new home of Kilbeggan in County Westmeath with each of the five leaders having a weekly Health Check-In at St James’ Hall.

Kathryn Thomas will return to present the show, with contributions from this year’s team of Operation Transformation experts.

They are Principal Clinical Psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy, Dietitian Sophie Pratt, General Practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne and fitness expert Karl Henry.

The seventeenth season kicks off on RTÉ One tonight (Wednesday January 3) at 9:35pm.

(pic - RTÉ)