It's been a terrible start to the New Year on the nation's roads.

A woman in her 40's has died and two children have been injured, after a road crash in Enfield, County Kildare.

Meanwhile in Cavan, a motorcyclist in his 40's was killed after a collision with a car yesterday afternoon.

Last night a woman died when the car she was driving was involved in a collision with a van at Cloncurry, between Enfield and Kilcock, around 6:15pm.

Two young children who were travelling with her were taken to 'Children's Health Ireland' at Crumlin in Dublin, where their conditions are described as 'serious but stable'.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier a motorcyclist in his 40's died after a collision with a car on the main Cavan to Ballinagh Road.

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash on the M7 at Kildare on Monday night - the first road death of the New Year.

It brings the number of fatalities on our roads to 3 already for 2024.