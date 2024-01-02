A new report shows working from home has changed the rules of the housing market.

Latest figures from Daft.ie show prices nationally rose by 3.4 per cent last year, with an average asking price of just over 320-thousand euro.

Prices in Dublin went up by an average of 2 per cent, compared to rises of between 8 and 11 per cent in counties Galway, Limerick, and Sligo and Donegal.

House prices in Mayo have increased by 6% in the past year.

The average cost of a house in county Mayo now stands at €213,000.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says the pandemic had a significant impact on price rises in county Leitrim...