Concerns have been raised about the future policing of rural communities across Mayo.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers.

This comes with imminent changes to the current Garda legislations.

Changes include giving greater powers and resources to an Garda Síochána to address ‘more challenging areas.’

Senator Chambers has been made aware of these concerns by members of an Garda Síochána across the county.

She highlighted these concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and firstly gave a greater explanation of the changing legislation: