Planning

Planning for six new surgical hubs across the country is making progress.

The hubs at Galway, Limerick, Cork, Waterford, as well as at Churchtown and Swords in Dublin are intended to reduce day-case waiting-lists until planned regional elective hospitals come into service.

They're modelled on the Reeves Centre at Tallaght University Hospital, which has reduced the three month day-surgery waiting list by 91 percent over 24 months.