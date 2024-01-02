The Irish sporting world is in mourning following the death of Pat Quigley.

Pat, from Anfield, Spencer Park, Castlebar, was the only person from Connacht to serve as President of the Football Association of Ireland.

He passed away aged 78 in Bon Secours Hospital in Galway on New Year’s Eve, surrounded by his family and friends.

Pat served in the highest position in Irish football from 1996 to 2000, and was also vice – president and acting President.

Born in Slough in the U.K. in 1945, Pat moved with his family to Ballyheane in 1952.

He developed a great love for the game of football and became very strongly embedded in both the Mayo and Connacht FA where he held the position of Chairperson in both organisations.

Following his tenure as FAI President, Pat was given the high praise of having his home club, Ballyheane FC, naming their ground after him – Pat Quigley Park.

Editor of the Connaught Telegraph Tom Kelly has been paying tribute to the late Pat Quigley.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: