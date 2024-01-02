A Charlestown Service Station, located on the Airport Road, has become the site of the state’s latest high-powered electric vehicle (EV) hubs, with facilities to provide a car with up to 100km of range in six minutes.

It brings to 32 the number of high-power pumps the Plaza Group has installed over the past few months. The four-bay ESB high-power ‘pumps’ each offer up to 200kw of charge for electric vehicles.

The Plaza Group owner, Pat McDonagh, says that EV chargers are becoming an increasing presence on forecourts. “This is certainly way of the future, and we are delighted to be a part of it,” he said. “We have expanded our EV Charge Points over the past few months and Charlestown and Tipperary are the latest to be hooked up.

We have the fastest chargers available at our sites, and they join 8 available at the Obama Plaza, 8 at the Kinnegad Plaza, 4 at the Galway Plaza and 4 at the Portlaoise Plaza.”