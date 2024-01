Department of Justice data analysed by the advocacy group Parc and published in the Irish Times, shows there were 641 Gardaí assigned to roads policing at the end of November, 47 less than at the start of last year.

It comes after the worst year for road deaths on over a decade.

184 people were killed on Irish roads in 2023, and David Martin from the Road Safety Authority says nights and weekends, were the most dangerous times.