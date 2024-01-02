Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Boyle, Co. Roscommon this evening, Sunday 31st December, 2023.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 5:00pm after two cars collided on the N4 at Doon near Boyle.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her late 80s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators was due to be carried out yesterday.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Castlerea Garda Station 094-9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.