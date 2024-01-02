The Irish sporting world is in mourning following the death of Pat Quigley.

Pat, from Anfield, Spencer Park, Castlebar, was the only person from Connacht to serve as President of the Football Association of Ireland.

He passed away aged 78 in Bon Secours Hospital in Galway on New Year’s Eve, surrounded by his family and friends.

Pat served in the highest position in Irish football from 1996 to 2000, and was also vice – president and acting President.

Born in Slough in the U.K. in 1945, Pat moved with his family to Ballyheane in 1952.

He developed a great love for the game of football and became very strongly embedded in both the Mayo and Connacht FA where he held the position of Chairperson in both organisations.

Following his tenure as FAI President, Pat was given the high praise of having his home club, Ballyheane FC, naming their ground after him – Pat Quigley Park.

He is predeceased by his wife Eleanor, and deeply regretted by his daughter Patricia and her partner Charlie, son Shane and his wife Jess, grandchildren Aaron, Joshua and Tara, relatives and friends.

Pat will repose at Coady’s Funeral Home in Castlebar tomorrow from 4:00pm with removal at 7:00pm to his home.

Removal from his residence takes place on Thursday morning at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:30am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in Ballyheane Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed live on www.churchtv.ie/castlebar