While progress is being made on the Mountbellew Wastewater Treatment Scheme, it must be fast tracked to ensure a speedy delivery.

That’s the view of local Independent TD Sean Canney, who has expressed his concern at the rate of progress on this issue.

He says that while Uisce Éireann have confirmed that the plant upgrade is currently at Stage 3 of planning, he will continue to keep pressure on the authority to deliver at a quicker rate.

In addition to this, if more houses are to be built then an adequate Wastewater Treatment system has to be put in place.

Deputy Canney has been outlining his concern for the residents of Mountbellew to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: