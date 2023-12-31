Changes to income tax which are due to kick in from tomorrow will put more money back into peoples’ pockets and ease cost of living pressures.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon who said further cuts to tax and USC will mean individuals will keep more of their hard earned cash, while social protection payments due to be paid in January will assist households with the cost of living.

Deputy Dillon, Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, said last October, a personal income tax package to the value of €1.3 billion, as part of Budget 2024, was announced by Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The aim of this package is to ensure people take home more of their income, pay their higher rate of tax at a later point and that workers earning the minimum wage remain outside the higher rates of USC.

Deputy Dillon has been explaining the changes to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: