Gardaí in Galway continue to investigate the criminal damage by fire incident which occurred at a premises in Rosscahill, Co. Galway on Saturday, 16th December 2023.



The incident occurred at around 11.35pm on the evening of Saturday, 16th December 2023. No persons were in the building at the time of the incident but there was substantial damage caused to the property.



An incident room has been established in relation to this investigation and a large number of investigative tasks have been completed.



The investigation team from Galway Divisional Crime Unit are now being supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).



The investigation team would like to thank the local community for the support to date and are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them. In particular, members of the community in the Rosscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist Gardaí is asked to come forward.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.