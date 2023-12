Almost 209-thousand euro was spent on policing protests outside Leinster House in the first eleven months of this year.

Of the 13 protests that saw costs incurred by Gardai­, twelve happened between September and November.

The Irish Times reports the overall spend relates to overtime, travel, traffic management, barrier and catering costs for Gardai.

One of the most notable protests on Kildare Street this year was in September when a mock gallows was erected outside Government Buildings.