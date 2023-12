A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for eight counties until eleven o'clock tonight.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford are the areas under the alert.

Met Eireann is warning of surface flooding, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions.

A separate status yellow wind and snow/ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo expires at ten o'clock this morning.