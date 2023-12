More than 3,000 blood donors are needed in Ireland every week.

As 2024 approaches, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service is asking people to consider becoming a donor as their New Year's resolution.

Blood donations are needed in hospitals every day of the year, for transfusions following an accident, for reparative surgery, cancer patients and new born babies.

Director of Operations at the IBTS, Paul McKinney has this advice for those who are nervous about donating.