The Tanaiste has conceded the Government will have to build more houses in 2024 than it did this year, to keep up with increased demand.

It is estimated the Government built over thirty thousand houses in 2023.

However unpublished research by the Housing Commission says Ireland may need up to 62,000 homes built per year until 2050 – almost double the annual target in the Government’s master plan for this decade.

Michael Martin says the Government are building more houses every year.