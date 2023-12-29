Another major step in the development of a new town hall for Ballinrobe took place last week with the appointment of a project management team.

KSN Project Management, who have vast experience of similar projects nationwide, were successful in therequest for tenders on the eTenders platform for the position of a project management team. They will commence their work immediately.

Ballinrobe Town Hall committee purchased the Valkenburg complex on the town’s Main Street in 2020, and have teamed up with South West Mayo Development Company (SWMDC) for a major renovation project.The programmewill includethe development of a multifunctional theatre space with ancillary entertainment area, catering facilities and accommodation.

Sabina Trench, CEO, SWMDC, said: “KSN Project Management will be our project management team until the day the venue opens. The focus of their work now is to begin the process of preparing tender documents for the employment of a multi-disciplinary design team for the project. When that is done, the multi-disciplinary team will draw up the specification required to allow the construction of the project go out to tender on eTenders.”

Michael Sweeney, Chairperson, Ballinrobe Town Hall, said: “The project will avail of €4.87m funding for the redevelopment of Ballinrobe Town Hall under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF). The appointment of KSN Project Management is another crucial step and will ensure value for money and a high quality of work right through the design and construction phases.”

Liam Diskin, Director, KSN Project Management, said: “We are delighted to be associated with such a high-profile community project in the west of Ireland. Our new offices in Co. Galway will ensure that we are agile and responsive throughout the project lifecycle. This is an exciting project for Ballinrobe and for KSN Project Management.”