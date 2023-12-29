People who want to work beyond retirement will be able to claim a higher pension rate from next week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphrey's has confirmed that while the retirement age will remain unchanged at 66, anyone who wants to continue working, can defer claiming their state pension.

Those workers will then receive a higher rate of payment up to the age of 70.

The Minister says the changes which kick in from January 1st, are aimed at providing people with more choice about when to retire or whether to continue working.