Over €11m in direct Exchequer supports has been announced for Ireland West Airport Knock, Donegal, Kerry, and Shannon airports as part of the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

The new funding targets support at vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, and ensures that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

Ireland West will receive €1.869m which is a small increase on last year’s allocation.

Minister of State Dara Calleary says this is in addition to €5million from Government Capital Funds allocated earlier this year.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.