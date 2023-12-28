As the Christmas period approaches, what is meant to be a joyous and happy time, for many can be the opposite.

Many people find themselves struggling emotional or financially over the festive season or may feel down and out due to illness.

Turn2Me is a national mental health charity and they provide support online to people across the country.

They say Christmas is their busiest period, with many people reaching out for supports.

The charity operates 365 days a year, including Christmas Day and New Year's Day and offers counselling sessions virtually, either on video call or over text.

Fiona O'Malley is the CEO of Turn2Me and she told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the services offered by the charity and how people can avail of them....