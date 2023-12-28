Over 2,000 thousand Irish people needed help while abroad this year.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Michael Martin says his department provided consular assistance to 2,043 new cases in 2023.

That included helping Irish citizens to get out of Gaza after the Israeli military offensive began, missing persons, death and serious injury, and others who'd been arrested.

The stats for 2023 also show a consistently high level of demand from Irish people suffering complications from medical and cosmetic procedures abroad.