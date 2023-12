North Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will come under a Status Yellow Rainfall warning tomorrow morning.

A 15 hour alert begins at 6:00am on Friday, expiring at 9:00pm.

Heavy rainfall is expected which will lead to continued localised flooding.

A Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning is currently in place for the entire county of Mayo, along with the aforementioned Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal as well as Galway, Clare and Kerry.

That warning will expire at 6:00am tomorrow.