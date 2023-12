A Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning is currently in place for all Connacht counties.

Munster and Donegal have also been issued with the warning.

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected with lighting activity.

Hail is also possible, along with power outages, hazardous travelling conditions and localised flooding.

The warning is valid until 9:00pm tonight, Thursday December 28.

For more you can visit www.met.ie/warnings