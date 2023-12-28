More than half of Irish people will re-gift or resell unwanted Christmas presents over the Festive season.

However almost 45% said this year they will keep them out of respect for those who gifted them.

The Lottoland survey found that Irish women are more ruthless with unwanted presents and will re-gift them onward to someone else whilst the men will more readily sell them online or in a sale to make extra cash.

Millennials are the biggest group that have a conscience and will keep the gifts out of respect to the giver as are the people from Connacht and Ulster whilst Dubliners are most likely to return presents where they were bought, people in Munster are more likely to return them to the giver.

12% will try to return them from where they were bought 30% will get rid of them by giving to a charity shop while 29% will regift them in in order to save money.