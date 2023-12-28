A local Councillor has called on Bus Éireann to introduce a regular service from Ballina to Ireland West Airport Knock.

Independent Councillor Mark Duffy will be raising the matter at the next monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

Cllr. Duffy says the people of North Mayo and West Sligo deserve to be serviced akin to other parts of the county that have regular services to the airport.

He says the service in place at the moment is totally substandard and has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: